Insider Buying: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) Director Marc Murnaghan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,220.00.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PIF traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.22. 12,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,577. Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$12.86 and a 1-year high of C$23.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$278.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.17. Polaris Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of C$22.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.7877759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PIF shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

