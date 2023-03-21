Insider Buying: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) Director Marc Murnaghan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,220.00.
Shares of TSE:PIF traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.22. 12,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,577. Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$12.86 and a 1-year high of C$23.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$278.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.17. Polaris Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of C$22.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.7877759 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on PIF shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.
