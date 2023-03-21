Insider Buying: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CFO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $17,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,228.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Precision BioSciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DTIL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 112,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,754. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3,915.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 79.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Precision BioSciences

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

