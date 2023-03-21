Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,851.00.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

TRP traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$52.29. 6,406,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.94. The company has a market cap of C$52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$50.70 and a one year high of C$74.44.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 590.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Veritas Investment Research raised TC Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.38.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

