Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Asana Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Asana stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,457. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $47.28.

Get Asana alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Asana by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 121,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,935 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asana by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,873,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asana Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.