Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Asana Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Asana stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,457. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $47.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Asana by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 121,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,935 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asana by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,873,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
