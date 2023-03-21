Insider Selling: DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,036.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DICE stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 568,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,252. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $45.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,206 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,555 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,390,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,179,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About DICE Therapeutics

Several analysts have weighed in on DICE shares. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

