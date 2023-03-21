Insider Selling: Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$5,850,000.00.

Shares of IFC stock traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$189.62. 198,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$197.63. Intact Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$170.82 and a 12 month high of C$209.57. The company has a market cap of C$33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$224.20.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

