Insider Selling: International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Director Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) Director John Michael Wisbey sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$21,000.00.
International Lithium Stock Performance
ILC stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.07. 183,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,007. International Lithium Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 57.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.76.
About International Lithium
