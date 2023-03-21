Insider Selling: International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Director Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) Director John Michael Wisbey sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$21,000.00.

International Lithium Stock Performance

ILC stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.07. 183,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,007. International Lithium Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 57.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.76.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company holds an interest in the Raleigh Lake project, which covers an area over 48,500 hectares located in Ontario; Avalonia Project, which comprises eight prospecting licenses totaling 292 square kilometers in south-eastern Ireland; and the Forgan Lake/Georgia Lake Project, which covers an area of 256 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining District in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

