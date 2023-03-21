Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells 89,912 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$332,701.37.
Kinross Gold Trading Down 2.4 %
K traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.33, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.38. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$7.99.
Kinross Gold Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 566.67%.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
