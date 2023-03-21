Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells 89,912 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$332,701.37.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

K traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.33, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.38. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$7.99.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 566.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinross Gold Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.30.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

