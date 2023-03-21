Insider Selling: Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Sells 3,945 Shares of Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $11,164.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,460.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Tuesday, January 31st, Aaron Tachibana sold 767 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $1,687.40.

Personalis Trading Up 3.7 %

Personalis stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. 289,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,432. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 44.79% and a negative net margin of 174.21%. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Personalis from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of advanced genomic tests for cancer. The firm is also involved in providing sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.