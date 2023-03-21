Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells 40,452 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance
Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.59.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on SFM shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.
