Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells 40,452 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after buying an additional 3,048,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,615,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,912,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFM shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

