Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Director Sells 169,277 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $157,427.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,999 shares in the company, valued at $31,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vacasa Stock Up 12.0 %

NASDAQ:VCSA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,441. Vacasa, Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $9.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCSA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vacasa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vacasa by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 134,670 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Adams Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Vacasa by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Vacasa by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

