Insider Selling: VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Director Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) Director Rob Laidlaw sold 5,300 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$35,258.78.

VerticalScope Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of FORA traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.00. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.44. The company has a market cap of C$109.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FORA shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

VerticalScope Company Profile

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

