Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,168 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in Intel by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 14,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 204,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 109,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

