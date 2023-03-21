International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $20,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.0 %

IFF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $83.92. 397,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,420. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.48.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

