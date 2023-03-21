Internet Computer Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $5.11 or 0.00018381 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $46.23 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00059773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00041668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,127,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,409,524 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

