Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Lessened by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.2% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $413.36. 131,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,709. The stock has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $408.91 and a 200-day moving average of $403.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

