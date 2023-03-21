Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 6.4% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,459. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.61.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

