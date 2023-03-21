Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Trading Up 1.7%

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.17 and last traded at $105.99. Approximately 302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.27.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $93.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day moving average is $106.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

