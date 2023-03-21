Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after buying an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,509,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,188,391. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

