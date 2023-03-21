Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,498 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $54,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $307.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

