Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Position Lifted by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $23,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,494,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYE opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $519.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

