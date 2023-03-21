Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.39% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 101.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 294,749 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 930,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after acquiring an additional 147,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 116,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 604.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 104,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 89,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. 10,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,721. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.