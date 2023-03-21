Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 21st (AKT.A, AKTAF, APTD, BLDP, DOO, ESP, FIL, FR, HITI, ONON)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 21st:

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$2.50.

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.00.

AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$2.50.

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 670 ($8.23) to GBX 615 ($7.55). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$137.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 97 ($1.19) to GBX 100 ($1.23). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

High Tide (TSE:HITI) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $35.00.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 132 ($1.62) to GBX 173 ($2.12). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) was given a C$34.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$49.00.

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$49.00.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 90 ($1.11). Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 645 ($7.92) to GBX 670 ($8.23). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$12.00.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 160 ($1.96). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

