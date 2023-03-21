Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 21st (AKT.A, AKTAF, APTD, BLDP, DOO, ESP, FIL, FR, HITI, ONON)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 21st:

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$2.50.

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.00.

AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)

had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$2.50.

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 670 ($8.23) to GBX 615 ($7.55). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$137.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 97 ($1.19) to GBX 100 ($1.23). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

High Tide (TSE:HITI) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $35.00.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 132 ($1.62) to GBX 173 ($2.12). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) was given a C$34.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$49.00.

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$49.00.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 90 ($1.11). Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 645 ($7.92) to GBX 670 ($8.23). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$12.00.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 160 ($1.96). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

