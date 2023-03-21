Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE):

3/13/2023 – Sage Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

3/10/2023 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2023 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Sage Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2023 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/17/2023 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Sage Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.98. 563,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.15. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34.

Get Sage Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after buying an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.