Investors Buy Large Volume of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Call Options (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,864 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,666% compared to the typical volume of 186 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 1,218,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 440,743 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,238,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 126,681 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 51,008 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Stock Performance

USX stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,715,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises ( NYSE:USX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

