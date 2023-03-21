Invitoken (INVI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $70,519.62

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Invitoken has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00005643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $70,519.62 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Invitoken Token Profile

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

