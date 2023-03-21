IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. IOTA has a market cap of $595.42 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003581 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001333 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010583 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000109 BTC.
IOTA Profile
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
