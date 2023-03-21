IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. IOTA has a market cap of $595.42 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003581 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010583 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000109 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

