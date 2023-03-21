IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.

IPD Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at IPD Group

In other news, insider Andrew Moffat sold 382,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.10 ($2.08), for a total value of A$1,187,086.10 ($796,702.08). In related news, insider Michael Sainsbury 134,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. Also, insider Andrew Moffat sold 382,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.10 ($2.08), for a total transaction of A$1,187,086.10 ($796,702.08). Company insiders own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

IPD Group Company Profile

IPD Group limited distributes electrical equipment in Australia. The company offers power distribution, industrial and motor control, automation and industrial communication, power monitoring, electric vehicle solutions, and other products under the ABB, Elsteel, Emerson, and Red Lion brand names. In addition, it provides installation and commissioning, calibration and testing, maintenance and repair, and refurbishment services.

