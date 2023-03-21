iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.5% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $400.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

