iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $400.26. 780,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,280. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.65 and a 200-day moving average of $391.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

