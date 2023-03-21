iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.8% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,972. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $402.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.97. The stock has a market cap of $298.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.