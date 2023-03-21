iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,390. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.69.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

