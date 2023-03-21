iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.