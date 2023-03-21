iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Ballew Advisors Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,533,000 after purchasing an additional 948,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 610,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,097,000 after acquiring an additional 820,606 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,396. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $107.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.77.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

