iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stake Increased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $183,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

