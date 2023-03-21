iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Reduced by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

