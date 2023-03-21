iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,183,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,648,434. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

