iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

EFA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,561,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,709,723. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

