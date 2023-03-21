iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

