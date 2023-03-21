iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.283 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE XMV traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$33.22 and a twelve month high of C$40.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.39.

