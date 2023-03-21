iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Trimmed by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $217.08 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $256.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

