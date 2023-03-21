iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 538,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 720,996 shares.The stock last traded at $19.19 and had previously closed at $19.02.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

