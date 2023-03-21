iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

