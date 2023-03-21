iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Cut by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after buying an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after buying an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after buying an additional 357,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,127. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $126.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.