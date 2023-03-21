iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of IYE opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

