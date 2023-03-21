Israel Discount Bank Limited (ISDAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2763 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Israel Discount Bank Price Performance

Shares of ISDAY opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. Israel Discount Bank has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised Israel Discount Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Israel Discount Bank

Israel Discount Bank Ltd. is a bank which engages in providing comprehensive banking services through a network of branches in Israel, direct banking services, and digital banking. It operates through the following segments: Household, Private Banking, Small and Minute Businesses, Medium Businesses, Large Businesses, Institutional Bodies, Financial Management, and Other.

