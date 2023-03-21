Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $22,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,857.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,828 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,026. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

