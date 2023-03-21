Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) CAO Don W. Cummings Sells 1,271 Shares

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.03. 1,183,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.48 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

