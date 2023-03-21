Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

