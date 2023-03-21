Jacobs & Co. CA Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.92. 231,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,398. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.51 and a 200 day moving average of $233.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

